Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea says that

Following Manchester United’s opening day Champions League win over Basel, the Spaniard spoke about his strong form, which has many viewing him as one of the world’s best goalkeepers.

‘I always want to be the best,’ De Gea

‘I don’t know who is the best at the moment but this is what I want – to be the best”.

When he first joined the Old Trafford side, De Gea had some issues with inconsistency, prompting some fans to openly ask if he was good enough.

‘All three keepers at United – Sergio, Joel and me – train really hard to be the player who is on the pitch to play in the games,” he continued.

‘Now I feel really strong, really confident. Everyone trains hard to be in the XI and that’s it.’

De Gea has been courted by Real Madrid for the past three summers, and it looks like next year won’t be an exception.