Man United handed fresh boost as Zlatan looks set to rejoin
30 July at 15:20Manchester United have been handed a fresh boost in their quest for their former player Zlatan Ibrahimović, as LA Galaxy president Chris Klein has stated that despite his best efforts it seems as if the Swede is favouring to stay in Europ, according to Manchester Evening News/
Klein told ESPN: "I think, for now, he wants to stay in Europe.
"We have an incredible relationship with Zlatan and his agent. He loves our club, and he loves LA.
"We have an interest in him. Our doors are open for a player like that. We have rights to him in our league. We'll see where that goes."
The former Paris Saint-Germain moved to Man United on a free last year, and netted a superb 28 goals for the side, before having a devastating knee injury.
This injury meant that Man United released him from his contract that was only a year, but manager Jose Mourinho has strongly hinted that he wants the towering forward back.
He said United "can not allow ourselves to be without an important, strong striker for the first six months of the season".
It is thought that Zlatan could well sign a new deal that would see him back at Old Trafford in the winter months.
By Jacque Talbot
