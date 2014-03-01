.@PaulPogba has made it a double of #MUFC awards - take a look at his best bits from August... pic.twitter.com/GjVSoc4aCR — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 1, 2017

Manchester United have chosen French international Paul Pogba as their player of the month for August.Over 160,000 Red Devil supporters participated in the poll on Twitter, and Pogba narrowly beat players Nemanja Matic and Phil Jones to take the prize.Pogba has enjoyed the freedom given to him by boss Jose Mourinho, as the manager has brought in Matic to allow Pogba to express himself more freely in attack, earning the former Juventus player two MOTM awards in three Premier League matches.By Jacque Talbot