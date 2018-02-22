Man United, here is how much Mourinho wants to get for Pogba
17 April at 20:30Manchester United are currently second in the English Premier league standings as their rivals Manchester City recently won the EPL title. Even if this season has had some positive notes for Mourinho's club, they will surely try to improve their roster come summer time.
CAN POGBA LEAVE UNITED THIS SUMMER? - There have been a lot of talk concerning Pogba's future with the club as the Daily Mail (via IlBianconero) reported that the French man might soon leave the club. The motive? Josè Mourinho. Pogba and Mourinho don't seem to have a great understanding between on another as the Portuguese coach has been expecting more from the star midfielder. How much would it take to get Pogba from United? Well it seems like it will take an offer close to 100 million euros to catch their attention. Other than Paul Pogba, Matteo Darmian and Anthony Martial are two other players who might soon leave Manchester United...
Go to comments