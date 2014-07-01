Radja Nainggolan claims that he stayed at Roma because he “wants to win this team, this shirt, this club”, and that to do so would be

The interview with Il Romanista comes, coincidentally, as reports emerge that Manchester United Coach Jose Mourinho had the Belgian international scouted last week. Nainggolan was targeted by Inter in the summer, and is also well liked by Chelsea Coach Antonio Conte.

“My objective? I want to do better than last year, that’s clear. If I stayed at Roma, it’s because I want to win with this team, this shirt, this club,” the 29-year-old said.

“It’d be an indescribable emotion [to win something with Roma], and I hope sooner or later we can celebrate something.”

Speaking of his summer courtship, Nainggola explained that he was too tied to the city and the club to want to leave.

“Why did I choose to stay at Roma? I had many important offers, but for me it’s important to have the right lifestyle with the people I love.

“I’m happy where I am and I had no reason to change teams. It’s not just a matter of feeling good at Roma, it’s also because of all the affection. There’s nothing more beautiful.

“The other day, before the match against Atletico, [Yannick] Carrasco asked me why I stayed here.

“It’s because I have everything here, I told him. The club want to grow, I want to win and Roma are a club with great traditions.”

The Belgian signed a new deal with the Giallorossi this summer, extending his stay until 2021.