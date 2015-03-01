Manchester United have joined the race for Alex Sandro,

The Red Devils need a left-back, with Ashley Young doing a good job in a role that isn’t his. Before then, Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian have eminently failed to impose themselves.

Jose Mourinho is reported to have added the 26-year-old to his wishlist, though Sandro prefers to go to Chelsea.

The Brazilian has struggled this season, and his rapport with Juve is deteriorating, too.

There was talk in the summer of an €80 million offer being made by Chelsea, but it was rejected. Antonio Conte still wants the former Porto man to join.

Juve stonewalled any approach in the summer, but are now ok with getting rid of Sandro. Kwadwo Asamoah has recently been performing better than Sandro of late, and in big games against Napoli and Juventus.

It looks like United won’t be making the same kind of humongous offer, seeing as Sandro has been poor so far.