Manchester United are interested in bringing in Benjamin Mendy, according to sources in France, who believe that Jose Mourinho is the driving force behind the potential move.

“According to our information, Jose’ Mourinho particularly appreciates his skill-set,” Television show Telefoot revealed (via Le10Sport).

Mendy has been one of the brightest stars of the current Ligue 1 campaign, his five assists evidence of his strong attacking contribution.

Here he is showcasing his talent against Tottenham Hotspur back in the Fall, a game which Monaco were able to win 2-1 thanks to a great collective performance.

Mendy is liked by Manchester City, too,

The 22-year-old is one of many Monaco talents who is being chased by the Mancunian sides, alongside