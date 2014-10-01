Man United join Real in race for BVB star
23 December at 17:15Manchester United have joined the race to sign Christian Pulisic.
The young American sensation is also liked by Real Madrid, Arsenal and Liverpool, among others, and is one of the only things keeping US Soccer fans hopeful for the future.
The attacking midfielder has done well for himself in Germany, despite the fact that BVB lag behind Bayern Munich in the race to win the title, and have also performed poorly in Europe, leading to Coach Peter Bosz being sacked.
According to reports, Jose Mourinho has asked scouts to provide him with “a magician”, and Pulisic’s profile corresponds to what the Portuguese Coach has asked for.
Pulisic’s star has been on the rise in the past several years, going from promising prodigy to getting an increasing amount of playing time, enough to warrant regular playing time even in a very talented midfield.
The 19-year-old old scored three Buli goals last season, and has already managed the same number in the current campaign.
Go to comments