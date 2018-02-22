Manchester United and Juventus have joined the auction for Hector Bellerin, according to the latest reports.

The Spanish international is reportedly angry for being dropped in a recent game by Arsene Wenger, and has long been lobbying for a move, being very close to Barcelona last summer.

Now, reports are coming in that Manchester United could be interested in the 23-year-old.

Recent news indicated that Arsenal would be willing to sell for around

55 million, and United could want the defender, the Mirror claiming that they

Jose Mourinho is known for being angry at his squad, and for wanting to revamp Manchester United, with talk of a major overhaul coming this summer, and as many as nine names being linked to a departure.

Napoli were also linked to Bellerin recently, with Cristiano Giuntoli known to be interested in the Spaniard.

"have made discreet inquiries about the 23-year-old's availability and asked to be kept informed.”