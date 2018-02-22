Man United, Juve also interested in Arsenal wantaway
20 March at 15:25Manchester United and Juventus have joined the auction for Hector Bellerin, according to the latest reports.
The Spanish international is reportedly angry for being dropped in a recent game by Arsene Wenger, and has long been lobbying for a move, being very close to Barcelona last summer.
Now, reports are coming in that Manchester United could be interested in the 23-year-old.
Recent news indicated that Arsenal would be willing to sell for around €55 million, and United could want the defender, the Mirror claiming that they "have made discreet inquiries about the 23-year-old's availability and asked to be kept informed.”
Jose Mourinho is known for being angry at his squad, and for wanting to revamp Manchester United, with talk of a major overhaul coming this summer, and as many as nine names being linked to a departure.
Napoli were also linked to Bellerin recently, with Cristiano Giuntoli known to be interested in the Spaniard.
Go to comments