Man United keen on 22-year-old Belgium international
27 July at 13:35Manchester United are keeping tabs on hot Anderlecht prospect Leander Dendoncker, according to De Morgon via whoscored.
The reigning Europe League champions will have scouts attending Anderlecht’s opening league encounter with Antwerp on Friday in order to assess the ability of the 22-year-old Belgium international – but they will face competition, as Serie A club AC Milan and Bundesliga side RB Leipzig will also have scouts in attendance at the match.
Dendoncker has received widespread acclaim after a string of top performances for his side in the Europa League.
Man United boss Jose Mourinho is suggested to be a big admirer of the midfielder, after he put in impressive performances against the Red Devils, when the two sides faced off against each other last season.
The player, however, will not come cheap, with a reported 38m euro price tag slapped on his head by his club. Not only would Man United hope to get that price down, they will have to beat off stiff competition.
Follow: @jac_talbot
Jacque Talbot
Go to comments