Wayne Rooney things that Romelu Lukaku is “the perfect player” for Manchester United.

Both have shined on the pitch so far (Rooney less so off of it), with Lukaku smashing in three Premier League goals to Rooney’s two.

"He is powerful, quick and strong and he scores goals, so certainly will improve that team."

​Rooney has also defended former Coach Louis Van Gaal, claiming that the Dutchman would have been successful had he had more time.

"He [Van Gaal] got a lot of stick. I believe if he stayed it would have got better," added Rooney.

"He looked at all the small details not only off the pitch but on the pitch. I think the one thing he did was keep the standards with the players, he was demanding the best from you every day."

