Man United legend compares Man City star to David Beckham
10 September at 12:30Manchester United legend and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has compared Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne to former England international David Beckham, according to London Evening Standard.
Man City ran riot on a ten man Liverpool on Saturday, winning 5-0 at the Etihad.
Now Neville has made a comparison on one of the game’s stand out performers de Bruyne.
"Kevin de Bruyne has sensational quality, he really has," he said on the Sky Sports Gary Neville Podcast.
"I played with a fantastic crosser and passer of a ball in terms of accuracy - David Beckham - and De Bruyne reminds me of him a lot.
He is deliberate and precise, it looks like every cross lands on a sixpence, like he is aiming for the recipient.
"Too many times you see people cross and aim for an area or zone in the box, but De Bruyne has got the quality and precision to pick people out.
"David Beckham was like that, it's brilliant to watch. De Bruyne's performance was a polar opposite to the lack of quality Liverpool had in the final third.
