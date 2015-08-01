Valencia star Goncalo Guedes has a number of teams on his tail.

The Portuguese star was recently rumoured to have been a transfer priority’s of none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Currently on loan from PSG, the winger is now wanted by Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich, El Confidencial claim.

The 21-year-old has scored three goals in Liga action this season, adding five assists and helping Valencia rocket up the table.

Guedes joined PSG from Benfica for €30 million in January, but got very little time on the pitch in Paris. With the arrival of Rosario Lo Celso, it looked like he wouldn’t get enough action, leading the Parisians to loan him to Valencia.

The midfielder / winger recently said that he’d like to remain in Valencia (“it doesn’t depend on me. I’d like to stay because I like the city a lot, but returning to Paris would also be good for me.”) but recent negotiations between PSG and Los Che’s owner, Peter Lim, didn’t go anywhere.