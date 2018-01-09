Andres Pereira wants to talk to Jose Mourinho about his future, according to ESPNFC.

The Valencia winger - who has played just under 900 Liga minutes, scoring once and providing three assists - wants reassurances about his future.

Currently on loan in Spain, he has made a number of comments that make it clear that he thinks he will get more playing time in England, telling

He’d previously mentioned that staying at the Mestalla “would be a very good option for me, it would be positive. I'm happy at Valencia CF.”

This is despite the fact that the 22-year-old is behind Goncalo Guedes and Carlos Soler in Marcelino’s pecking order.

With a glut of injuries hitting Man United earlier this season, there were reports that Pereira would be back in January. He is now expected to return in the summer, but ESPNFC’s sources indicate that the Portuguese youngster is worried about the role he’d play.

While Pereira is reported to see his long-term future in Manchester, and wants to break through there, he wants to play at the moment.