Man United make insane €110m offer for Monaco star
23 March at 11:43Manchester United are reported to have made a crazy €110 million offer for Kylian Mbappé.
Cadena Cope (via Le10Sport) report that the Monaco 18-year-old has been the subject of this mega-offer, wanted by Jose Mourinho.
Manchester United are counting on an ageing Zlatan Ibrahimovic up front, and Wayne Rooney is nowhere near the player he used to be. Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard also need to prove that they can perform consistently.
The young French star has taken Europe by storm in recent weeks, scoring in both legs against Manchester City as Monaco knocked them out of the Champions League.
PSG, Real Madrid and Chelsea are also known to be interested, though it would frankly be faster to list the sides that are not fascinated.
And yet reports yesterday indicated that Monaco would resist all courtship.
Mbappé has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season, and is now the subject of an attempt by Monaco to offer him a new, longer and improved deal.
@EdoDalmonte
