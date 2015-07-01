Manchester United are reported to have made a crazy €110 million offer for Kylian Mbappé.

Manchester United are counting on an ageing Zlatan Ibrahimovic up front, and Wayne Rooney is nowhere near the player he used to be. Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard also need to prove that they can perform consistently.

The young French star has taken Europe by storm in recent weeks, scoring in both legs against Manchester City as Monaco knocked them out of the Champions League.

PSG, Real Madrid and Chelsea are also known to be interested, though it would frankly be faster to list the sides that are not fascinated.

