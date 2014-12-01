Man United may miss out on Chelsea, Napoli target
05 May at 15:19It looks like Manchester United’s pursuit of Djibril Sidibe’ may not have a happy ending.
Long linked to a move to Chelsea, Bayern Munich and rivals Manchester City, the Monaco star is now being pursued by Napoli, too, the Corriere dello Sport claim.
The Partenopei’s directors were present in midweek to watch the Ligue 1 leaders fall to Juventus in Champions League action, and asked about a number of talents, including Fabinho.
Even worse, multiple sources had, according to Le10Sport, already confirmed that the youngster intends to stay at Monaco for a few seasons.
The Times, had written in April that Coach José Muourinho wanted Sidibe, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Benjamin Mendy to join and provide the final reinforcements for United’s injury-ridden defence and midfield.
This would cost a total of £ 72 million (around € 85m), though it sounds like any Monaco talent will not leave for cheap.
The Telegraph’s Matt Law had also written that Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Man City were also interested in Sidibe, as well as winger Thomas Lemar.
@EdoDalmonte
