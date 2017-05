It looks like Manchester United’s pursuit of Djibril Sidibe’ may not have a happy ending.

Long linked to a move to Chelsea, Bayern Munich and rivals Manchester City, the Monaco star is now being pursued by Napoli, too,

Even worse, multiple sources

This would cost a total of £ 72

The Telegraph’s Matt Law had also written that

The Partenopei’s directors were present in midweek to watch the Ligue 1 leaders fall to Juventus in Champions League action, and asked about a number of talents, including Fabinho. had, according to Le10Sport , already confirmed that the youngster intends to stay at Monaco for a few seasons., had written in April that Coach José Muourinho wanted Sidibe, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Benjamin Mendy to join and provide the final reinforcements for United’s injury-ridden defence and midfield.million (around € 85m), though it sounds like any Monaco talent will not leave for cheap. Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Man City were also interested in Sidibe, as well as winger Thomas Lemar.