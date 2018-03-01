The Belgian international has lost his starting job at Manchester United, and there has been contact with the Giallorossi’s director of sport, Monchi.

The best news for Roma is that Fellaini has already shown an interest in joining the Capitoline club.

The former Sevilla man is known for getting undervalued players and turning them into big sellers, and also for moving early, long before the transfer window.

Roma had also considered Milan Badelj to supplement their complement of central midfielders.

Fellaini’s deal will expire in the summer, and his agent has already had some offers. Though Jose Mourinho likes him, it doesn’t look like the Red Devils want to offer him a new one.

The former Everton and Standard Liege man had a bit of a renaissance early on in the Special One’s reign, but has since failed to rack up many appearances.

Juventus and Inter are already known for being interested, too.