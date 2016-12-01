Man United, Mkhitaryan: 'I was inches away from Liverpool'

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan revealed that he was inches away from joining Liverpool in the past. Here is what he had to say on the matter: "I spoke two or three times on the phone with Brandan Rodgers and he told me that he really wanted me to join his team and that I was going to play with Gerrard and Suarez. One part of me wanted to leave for Liverpool but the gap was huge between the Ukrainian league and the EPL so in the end I did not join them. A couple of weeks later, Klopp interrupted his Danish vacations to come and see me play. I knew Klopp was good with young players and I then decided to sign with Dortmund. I think I made the right decision at that point in my career".



Mkhitaryan has since joined Mourinho's Manchester United in the EPL.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)