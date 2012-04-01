United, Lindelof and Fontes are the immediate targets. James and Griezmann are on Mourinho's wishlist for next summer

Manchester United want to keep adding interesting pieces to their roster as they are working on two potential January targets and two potential summer targets . According to the Telegraph, Victor Lindelof of Benfica and Jose Fonte of Southampton are two immediate targets for Manchester United where as Real Madrid's James Rodriguez remains to be a top summer target. According to the Daily Mirror, Mourinho will be willing to dish out 60 million euros next summer for the Colombian captain.



In the mean time, United are also thinking about Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid as he is another player that Mourinho would love to have come summer time. According to the Sun, Mourinho is willing to offer the French International a 16 million per season contract (similar to Pogba's) to convince him of their project.