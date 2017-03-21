Man United, Mourinho join race for Arsenal star
09 April at 13:40Manchester United are very interested in signing Arsenal star Mesut Ozil.
Despite having a pretty disappointing campaign, the German international is set to sign a new deal with the Gunners, but has struggled to reach an agreement with the London club.
Now, the Daily Mirror (via Le10Sport) confirms that Jose Mourinho wants to bring the 28-year-old over to Old Trafford having already worked with him at Real Madrid.
Mesut Ozil recently refused to rule out a return to Germany via Bayern Munich, one of the numerous clubs who like him, telling the Bild that "I don't want to exclude that. Many family members, especially my mother would welcome it if I were closer to home. I still have a year on my contract and I love Arsenal. At the moment, everything is still open”.
Arsenal could allow Bayern to have the midfielder for as little as £ 30 million, with Ozil’s deal expiring next summer, allowing him to leave as a free agent in June.
