Manchester United won’t countenance any offers for Marcus Rashford, ESPNFC exclusively reveal.

The Red Devils youngster broke into the first team from the academy in 2016, and has since played 97 of 112 games during Jose Mourinho’s tenure, the highest total among the Old Trafford team.

Trouble is, recent arrival Alexis Sanchez is a major threat to both him and Anthony Martial, and Jesse Lingard is also in the mix.

The 20-year-old has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season, adding five assists.

It appears that rumours linking him away from Old Trafford are wrong, because the Mancunian side has “not received any

The Red Devils are keeping their young star close at hand. He’s also got 17 England caps, in which he has scored twice.

formal inquiry about the availability of the England international,” and don’t want to lose him anyway. He has a deal that will keep him in Greater Manchester until 2020.