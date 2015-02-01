Manchester United are on the verge of signing Viktor Lindelof of Benfica, and aren't far from nabbing Nelson Semedo, too.

Reports from Portugal (RTP and Record) specifically state that the Swede could join the Red Devils in the coming days, and that he's set to move for €40 million, a sum which could increase to €45m.

Lindelof has long been in both the Red Devils’ and Inter’s sights, despite only starting regularly this season.

The Swedish international could be joined by full-back Semedo, whose own release clause also reaches the €45m mark.

Lindelof, 22, could become the Eagles’ most expensive sale, with current holder Axel Witsel being acquired by Zenit Saint Petersburg for €40m back in 2012.