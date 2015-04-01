Roma and Milan target Memphis Depay could move to Lyon ‘in the next 48 hours’,

The Red Devils recently shot down a £13 million offer from the Ligue 1 hopefuls.

Manchester United have been reported to be ready to let their £25m summer acquisition go, but only

Depay has been linked with a move to Calcio for a while, with AC Milan preferring to focus on Gerard Deulofeu. Roma, for their part, need a winger to replace Mo Salah, who is representing Egypt at the African Cup of Nations.

With Morgan Schneiderlin already leaving the Old Trafford for Everton for £20m, it looks like the Red Devils are shedding some of their excess weight.

This comes in the wake of comments from Holland Coach Danny Blind, who has encouraged Depay to leave, the Dutchman only starting this season in EFL Cup action.

“Memphis must make a transfer [move] in January," Blind said in December, "He is not a core player”.