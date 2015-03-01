Man United overtake Juve in race to sign Lazio star

It is no secret that Juventus number 1 target on the transfer market is Lazio's Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic but two reports suggest that the player could be out of the Bianconeri's reach.



Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport reports that Manchester United's Portuguese manager José Mourinho is preparing a monster bid for the Lazio player, which will just be shy of the asking price of €100 million that Biancoceleste President Claudio Lotito has slapped on the player.



Furthermore, the player's agent Mateja Kezman stated recently in an interview with TMW that "as I have stated one million times, right now Milinkovic-Savic is not for sale at any price, it is definitely not the time to talk about transfers."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)