Man United plan swoop for £34m Chelsea, Inter target
18 May at 17:59Manchester United have joined the race for Radja Nainggolan.
The Roma star and Belgium international has scored 15 goals and made six assists in all competitions this season.
The Diables Rouges star, who is also liked by Chelsea and Inter, has been in sensational form over the last few seasons.
Chelsea had a £34 million offer for the Antwerp native rejected last summer.
Sky Sports News claim that Jose Mourinho’s side wants a piece of the 29-year-old, a respected midfield dynamo with an eye for goal and great defensive skills, though they also specify that the Red Devils are only at the beginning of negotiations.
Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio expressed his interest in Radja Nainggolan recently: “I think nobody in Italy and Europe dislikes Nainggolan. Pioli knows him well but and he likes him but Nainggolan is under contract with AS Roma.”
The Belgian is seen as Antonio Conte’s next major target, with the Italian planning to enrich his Premier League-winning squad with a man he followed with intent when he was Coaching Juventus.
