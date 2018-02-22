The Juventus midfielder has been on good form for the Turinese side this season, even scoring two goals and putting in some good shifts as an all-action central midfielder.

Asked at the end of the January window, Manchester United Coach Jose Mourinho confirmed that the Red Devils would need to replace Michael Carrick, who is retiring, and likely team-mate Marouane Fellaini as well.

“Who will have Michael Carrick in his shirt next season, so we lose a player,” he said on Transfer Deadline Day, “It's there in midfield where we need to improve but to get a player to compensate the situation of Michael.”

To further confirm this, the Star claim that Ladbrokes’ odds of Matuidi joining the Red Devils have increased significantly. He would join French national team-mate Paul Pogba in the middle, too.