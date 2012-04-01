Man United, Pogba: 'I could've chose Real or Barcelona but I listened to my heart'

Paul Pogba moved to Manchester United last summer for a huge transfer fee. Many clubs were after him including Real Madrid and Barcelona. Here is what Pogba had to say on his decision to join United during an interview with RMC Sport: "I could've joined Real Madrid or Barcelona this past summer. Both of those clubs showed interest but I always wanted to return to Manchester United. They stayed in my heart and when i first left them, I said to myself that one day I was going to come back. It wasn't easy to come into a new squad that late in preperations so I was behind physically. I now feel great and I think that I am improving ".



Pogba has appeared in 26 games for United so far this season, scoring 6 goals and adding 4 assists. Manchester United are coming off a 1-1 tie versus Liverpool as they are still sixth in the EPL standings.



