Tottenham Hotspur are being linked to a shock move for Luke Shaw, according to the Daily Mail.

​According to the Daily Mail ( via 101greatgoals ), the North Londoners would sign the former Southampton star in a swap deal for Danny Rose, who has long been angling for a move up North.

The London paper is quoted as saying that

“Danny Rose and Luke Shaw could solve their problems by swapping clubs.

“We know United wanted 27-year-old Rose in the summer and Tottenham have been admirers of Shaw, 22, for a while too.”

​Tottenham have long been a club that has had to wrestle with the notion of selling its stars, whether it was Gareth Bale (who went to Real Madrid for

80 million) or indeed Harry Kane, who is also being sized up by the Merengues.

Shaw has completely fallen out of favour at Old Trafford, where his spot on the right of the defence has been taken by Ashley Young, a converted midfielder who has done very well for himself.

Rose, for his part, could follow Kyle Walker to Manchester, and was in fact linked to the Red Devils last summer, only for talks to never really get off the ground.