Manchester United are preparing a mega bid for Andrea Belotti and Antoine Griezmann, the Independent writes.

Despite the huge outlay, the idea is that the Premier League side will make up for the loss by dropping Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney. The former Everton man is being linked to a move to China, or even one back to his boyhood club.

Zlatan, for his part, went down a with a horrible injury last week, and could well retire, despite his recent claims that he wants to continue fighting and quit on his own terms.

Delayne adds that Griezmann’s representatives find Manchester United’s wage offers to be

Belotti, for his part, recently said that he wasn’t worth the

100m tag that has been attached to him.

that the Red Devils are ready to shell out €200 million for the two attacking targets.“extremely persuasive”. Then again, it has been made clear that the 26-year-old doesn’t want to move to the Old Trafford if Champions League football isn’t on the cards.