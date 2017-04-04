Man United, PSG target hints at Real Madrid move on Instagram
05 April at 14:30Kylian M'Bappe may have dropped a key hint in Real Madrid's favour.
The Manchester United and PSG target was found to have liked an Instagram picture uploaded by the Merengues, one with the winning score of their recent La Liga game with Deportivo Alaves (3-0).
This could be a turning point, seeing as M’Bappe refused to play for Real Madrid’s academy when he was younger, and recently let it be known that he thought that moving to the Bernabeu was a move for “players at the height of their careers”.
He explained that; “For now I’m happy at Monaco and I want to take a little time to consider my future.I was brought up in such a way as to always keep my feet on the ground. Real Madrid is a club for players at the height of their careers; I’m nowhere near that level yet”, he said.
M’Bappe’ has scored 12 goals, and made five assists in Ligue 1 action this season, and made his full international debut with France in a friendly with Spain last week.
That said, the Manchester United target was recently full of praise for Monaco’s rival, PSG: “Today, PSG is a big European club. They are an attractive club. The players are still there, they are the same ones who have mastered and dominated Ligue 1 for the past four or five years”.
