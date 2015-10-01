Manchester United are allegedly pulling out of negotiations for Benfica’s Victor Lindelof, according to the latest reports.

BBC Sport claim that the Red Devils aren’t as interested as reports from Portugal have made out, Coach Jose Mourinho being swayed by recent strong performances at centre-back by the likes of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo.

Lindelof, 21, was previously considered to be indispensable, with Eric Bailly playing in next year’s African Cup of Nations and the likes of Rojo seemingly excluded from Mourinho’s plans.

Remember, many lists of potential Old Trafford departees were being drawn up only a few weeks ago, and the Argentine was prominent among them.

Lindelof was previously set to join the Red Devils for €60m, a sum increased from €40m after he was reportedly close to signing a new deal with the Eagles.

There were some doubts about paying so much for someone who has only been a starter for a few months, and who was a reserve last season.