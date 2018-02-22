Paul Pogba has been offered to PSG,

Agent Mino Raiola, aware that Paul Pogba isn’t getting on well with Manchester United Coach Jose Mourinho, has offered the young star to Paris Saint-Germain, who are looking to take that extra step forward in Europe.

The Frenchman joined the Red Devils for over 100 million two summers ago, but has only netted 10 Premier League goals since, and it is now being reported that Jose Mourinho is ready to let him go.

Pep Guardiola recently mentioned that the 24-year-old was offered to City in the winter by Raiola, who is trying to find a good fit for his client.

The problem with joining PSG, as the Mail confirms, is that the French club has already gone over the

260 million mark last summer to sign Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, with the former still justifying the spending of another

135 million this summer. Will they be able to square this with Financial Fair Play?