Man United ready to bid €42m for Monaco star
12 April at 10:25Jose Mourinho is ready to splurge for Tiémoué Bakayoko, according to the Sun.
The Wapping tabloid (via Le10Sport) write that the Manchester United gaffer is willing to spend €42 million on the Monaco sensation.
The Red Devils are hoping to make the most of Bakayoko’s close connection with Anthony Martial, but both Chelsea and PSG are also interested in him.
PSG HAVE INTEREST IN BOTH PLAYERS - According to French site Le10Sport, it seems like if PSG have interest in both of these young rising stars. It seems like a first contact has been made between PSG and Monaco as Emery's club would like to make a double swoop.
Le10Sport recently reported that PSG had first contacted the 22-year-old midfielder, who has scored three goals and added one assist in all competitions this season.
The Ligue 1 champions - second to Monaco by only three points this season - also want teenage sensation Kylian M’Bappe’, who has scored 19 goals all season.
The Daily Mirror recently confirmed that Mourinho sees Bakayoko as the perfect replacement for Michael Carrick, who is set to leave this summer.
Go to comments