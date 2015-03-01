Man United ready to splurge €50m on Juventus target
26 April at 17:10Manchester United are getting themselves into the race for another Monaco talent.
Having already expressed an interest in the likes of Benjamin Mendy and Kylian M’Bappe’, it now appears that Coach Jose Mourinho is ready to spend €50 million on a countryman of his… Bernardo Silva!.
The scorer of nine goals and author of as many assists this season in all competitions, the Portuguese international is respected for his ability to play anywhere in attacking midfield, often seen dancing from the right wing and driving towards the middle.
His nimble feet, his great technique have attracted the attention of Juventus already.
But there’s a problem for the Italians: the 22-year-old recently told CNN that: “For now, I'm feeling very well here in Monaco.
It's my third season in France, but of course all the players want to play in the best leagues. Spain and England are the best, and of course I dream one day to be there.”
@EdoDalmonte
Go to comments