Man United ready to swoop for versatile Barcelona player
13 August at 14:00Manchester United are planning to swoop for Barcelona full-back Sergi Roberto, according to Don Balon via the Daily Star.
The defender, who also plays in midfield, has a £36m release clause, but the Spanish publication are suggesting that the reining Europa League champions are preparing to launch a raid, with Serie A champions Juventus also keen on the player’s services.
The Spaniard has been out-of-favour with the Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde in pre-season, with the former Spanish footballer opting for Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic and Iniesta.
Roberto made 47 appearances for the La Liga giants last season, having been left with the huge task of filling Brazil international Dani Alves boots.
He only has two years left on his deal, but Barca are thought to be thinking about offering him a contract extension – but this would have to a considerable increase in order to reach his buyout clause amount.
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
