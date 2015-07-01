Marco Verratti’s agent has spoken to PSG, according to the latest reports, and it looks like even offering the Italian star a new deal won’t be enough to keep him at the Parc des Princes.

The Barcelona target has been linked to Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea, among others. Inter really want to sign him, too.

Di Campli made some very critical statements yesterday, hinting that Verratti would leave because he “wants to win, and PSG can’t win at present”.

Di Campli confirmed that his client is, however, unlikely to end up in Italy.

“It’s not a monetary issue, whoever signs Verratti will pay a lot for him.

“One thing is certain, if he leaves PSG, it’ll be for a top European club. There are clubs like that in Italy, too, but I have some doubts on whether that will be his final destination.”