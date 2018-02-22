Paulo Dybala is expected to sign a new deal worth over

The Argentine has long been linked to a departure from the Bianconeri this season, and a recent CM report indicated that the Argentine was still struggling to agree to a deal with Juventus, thus favouring a move away, possibly to PSG.

His campaign began in the best of way, the Argentine netting eleven Serie A goals by the end of October. He has only added four since, and comparisons with Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been parodied as La Joya has struggled to even start regularly for the Bianconeri.

The latest reports from the UK indicate, however, that Dybala is close to agreeing a deal that will keep him in Turin until 2023, and which would not come with a release clause attached.

Interest in the Argentine seems to have cooled anyway, with Barcelona interested in Antoine Griezmann and Manchester United nabbing Alexis Sanchez in the winter transfer window.