Man United: Real Madrid duo at top of Mourinho wish list

José Mourinho is preparing to reinforce the Manchester United squad and would like to do so by adding two stars from Real Madrid. According to reports in the English press. The ‘Special One’ will be handed a healthy budget to reconstruct the squad in the summer transfer market, a heavy demand in light of the club’s disappointing Champions League exit.



With the available funds and possibly more if Paul Pogba were to leave, which seems increasingly likely, Mourinho will be looking to add strength to the back line and midfield unit.



Mourinho’s wishlist reportedly includes Raphael Varane and Toni Kroos of Real madrid, a double move that would cost well over €100 million.



PSG stars Marco Verratti and Marquinhos as well as Juventus’ Alex Sandro would be next on the list for the Portugeuse tactician.

