Man United, Rooney: 'I am honored to have reached Sir Bobby Charlton'

Wayne Rooney scored his 249th goal for Manchester United as he has now tied Sir Bobby Charlton for most goals in United history. Here is what Rooney had to say to the press on the matter: " I am really honored, reaching this record in such a big club like United is something special. I am so pleased to be able to play for such a great football squad as well as to have reached Sir Bobby Charlton, who is an all-time great.



This club is a huge part of my life since I have been here from such a young age. It is always nice to beat records in front of your fans, it makes it even more special. We now have two other home games coming up against Hull City and Liverpool and I hope I will be able to score another goal soon".



Mourinho's Manchester United are currently 6th in the EPL standings as they are looking to climb back up the standings.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)