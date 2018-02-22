



Manchester United have made a crazy offer to Real Madrid. According to Don Balon , the Red Devils have offered to include Paul Pogba in a swap deal with the Merengues… and want Cristiano Ronaldo back!

It was initially believed that Jose Mourinho wanted Gareth Bale, and that he didn’t get on with Cristiano, but it appears that he would be willing to declare peace

The idea is that the Red Devils need a big name to take them past Manchester City, and want to make the most of Ronaldo’s difficulties in negotiating a new deal with the Merengues.

The ball is now in Florentino Perez’s court. Will he accept the chance to not have to spend big money on a 32-year-old? A 32-year-old who is just done wrecking Juventus and catching up with Lionel Messi in the Pichichi rankings?

The idea is that the Frenchman isn’t getting on well with Jose Mourinho. The Mancunians are hoping to get Ronaldo in a deal worth a total of €175 million, with Pogba being worth €75m.