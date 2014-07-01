Man United's Darmian posts pic with Hollywood star on social media
31 July at 09:40Manchester United’s Italian defender was a media keynote during the early stages of the summer transfer window, rumored to be on his way out of Old Trafford and perhaps moving back to Serie A. But now the player is lighting up social media for a totally different reason, after a photo with he and Hollywood star Julia Roberts hit his Twitter profile yesterday. The Red Devils player and the American actress are all smiles in the photo, taken during preseason regiments.
Pretty woman #juliaroberts pic.twitter.com/mpfOGY2xyK— Matteo Darmian (@DarmianOfficial) July 28, 2017
