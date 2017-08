Manchester United are interested in Anderlecht midfielderand have made enquires to his club. However, it is unlikely that a deal could be done this summer window, according to sources close to the player via local publication Manchester Evening News. The 22-year-old impressed Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho when he faced off against his side in the Europa League quarter-finals last season – a competition which Man United went on to win – with Mourinho even seeking out the player after the game to personally speak with him in the return leg.The Belgian international stands at 6’2 and would be a perfect suit for a holding midfielder at Man United, coming in when new signing Nemanja Matic or last year’s arrival Paul Pogba are out.It is suggested that he would cost the Manchester side around £22m to £31m – but this would be considered a relative bargain in today’s climate of costs.Follow: @Jac_Talbot Jacque Talbot