Man United's local paper provides update on Anderlecht midfielder transfer
01 August at 15:20Manchester United are interested in Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker and have made enquires to his club. However, it is unlikely that a deal could be done this summer window, according to sources close to the player via local publication Manchester Evening News.
The 22-year-old impressed Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho when he faced off against his side in the Europa League quarter-finals last season – a competition which Man United went on to win – with Mourinho even seeking out the player after the game to personally speak with him in the return leg.
The Belgian international stands at 6’2 and would be a perfect suit for a holding midfielder at Man United, coming in when new signing Nemanja Matic or last year’s arrival Paul Pogba are out.
It is suggested that he would cost the Manchester side around £22m to £31m – but this would be considered a relative bargain in today’s climate of costs.
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
Jacque Talbot
Go to comments