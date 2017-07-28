Man United set to tie down highly-rated midfielder in new deal amid Barcelona interest
30 July at 16:35Manchester United are set to tie down last season’s stand out performer Ander Herrera in a brand new/deal amid interest from La Liga giants Barcelona, according to the Telegraph.
The Red Devils have glossed over a new deal with Herrera’s representatives in America, where they are bidding to tie down the Spaniard in a long term deal, ending any lingering doubt that the 27-year-old could make a return to his native home of Spain with Catalan super-club Barca.
The midfielder has only 12 months left in his contract, in a deal he signed upon making the move from Athletic Bilbao in 2014 for £28.8m.
Barcelona are keen on the hardworking Herrera, as they are currently pursuing a replacement for the aging Andre Iniesta. But Herrera’s heart is loyal to his current side, and he is eager for a deal to be wrapped up soon, as he and his side are coming up to a fresh new season.
By Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_talbot
