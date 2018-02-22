Andre Gomes could be on his way out this summer:

The Juventus, Manchester United and Tottenham target is also liked by Liverpool, and joined Barcelona two summers ago for €35 million from Valencia.

The player, represented by Jorge Mendes, recently admitted that being in Catalonia “was like hell”, a statement that is rarely made by footballers.

Speaking recently, the Portuguese international said that:

"I'm not well now, I'm not able to make the most of my potential here. The first six months at Barcelona were positive, then things changed and for me, it was like hell because I felt more pressure and because of that, I couldn't make the most of my potential."