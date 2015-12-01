Man United star comments on Matic move
15 August at 18:20Manchester United attacker Henrik Mkhitaryan has commented on Chelsea’s surprise transfer of holding midfielder Nemanja Matic to the Red Devils, according to talkingbaws.
The Serbia international Matic made the move from reigning champions Chelsea to Old Trafford for £40m this sum window, and Mkitaryan was both surprised and full of praise for his new teammate, saying “Matic does a big job on the pitch. He tries to recover all the balls. He defensively does a big job.
“[Romelu] Lukaku scored his goals and [Victor] Lindelof is still going to have time to show himself. So I want to say all the players are good signings and they are going to help us a lot.”
Matic has won two Premier League winner’s medals during his three years in English football, but can he make it three out of four with United?
And will Chelsea eventually seriously regret letting him go?
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_talbot
Go to comments