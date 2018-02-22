Ashley Young has given his backing to Jose Mourinho.

The former Aston Villa player has shined at Manchester United as a left-back this season, a position he had never played in before.

His Coach has been under sustained pressure since the Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League at the Round of 16 stage by Sevilla.

Yet Young has backed his Coach, saying that he “has been successful at every club he's been at," to BBC Sport.

"I don't think he would have been that successful if he didn't know how to handle players.

"We know as players we go out onto the training pitch and work hard, but when you can, he has a laugh and joke, so he's got both sides to him and that's the best way for a manager to be."

Surprisingly, he also had some very kind words for team-mate Luke Shaw, whom he has replaced at left-back.

"I want to see Luke do well," said Young. "He just has to get his head down and work.

"I feel he can be one of the best in the world."