Man United star sets personal target with the club amid exit rumours
17 August at 19:15Manchester United attacker says that the team wants to ‘win as many titles as possible this season’, amid rumours that he is joining up at Serie A side Inter Milan on loan. This is according to Manchester Evening News.
The 21-year-old told Inside United that he has also set himself personal targets at the club this campaign, squashing any rumours that he destined for a temporary exit.
“As a squad, we haven’t really talked about specific aims for the season too much so far, but the goal is to win as many titles as possible,”
“That is what we tried to do last year and it's what we are going to try to do this year. Personally, my main goal is to win titles and medals, of course.
"I also want to play the most. I have always wanted to play since I was young and so now I've got to do my best to win the title. I do set myself targets for appearances and goals but I keep that to myself.”
