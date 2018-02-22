Manchester United players sound like they’re rueing this season’s missed opportunities.

Speaking to the media after the Red Devils’ win over Arsenal, converted defender Ashley Young saying that the campaign could have been “different”.

The former Aston Villa is one of the feelgood stories of the season, working hard to earn regular starting time as a full-back and impressing there, assisting Marouane Fellaini for the matchwinner against Arsenal at the weekend.

"It has been one of those seasons when around Christmas we were drawing games, late goals against us, and when you look back at those kind of games then you think the season could have been different," said Young.

The defender has a point, Jose Mourinho’s side recently doing a clean sweep of the Top 6 teams, including Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal.

"It wasn't meant to be but we have put down a marker against the top-four, top-six clubs, but it is more than that. We have to win at other clubs as well.

"We have to win more games than we have done.

"It has been one of those seasons. If we can finish with the number of points we know we can then it is a different season and that points total that would have won us the league but it is not to be. We have to keep the momentum now."