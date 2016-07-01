Manchester United star Paul Pogba has won the Europa League player of the year award, having played an instrumental part in helping the Red Devils win the trophy in May.The midfielder scored in Man United’s 2-0 win over Dutch side Ajax in the final at Stockholm, and also managed a brace in Man United’s group match against Turkish side Fenerbahce.The 24-year-old’s goal in the final against Ajax secured a place in the esteemed Champions League, despite the Manchester side finishing 6place in the Premier League last season, meaning the final was their only way into the competition.Pogba, who joined on a world-record breaking transfer last year, has taken his fine form into this season, as the French international scored in Man United’s 4-0 victories over West Ham and Welsh side Swansea.