Manchester United are still interested in pursuing Leander Dendoncker,

Jose Mourinho is known to be a big admirer of the Diable Rouge, who has appeared regularly in Roberto Martinez’s Belgian side of late.

Things looked like going the Old Trafford side’s way this summer when Anderlecht president Herman van Holsbeek claimed that “if a club is willing to pay between €25m and €35m, we have a problem.”

“Against Man United [in the Europa League] he has shown twice that he has the potential to play at a top European club,” he continued.

“One thing that is certain is that we will no longer let Leander go once we reach the final days of the transfer window.We will do everything we can to get him to stay with us for another year."

Dendoncker is also liked by Arsenal, PSG and Atletico Madrid, and netted five league goals for the Mauves last season.

The Flemish newspaper claims that the Anderlecht star is still on the Red Devils’ radar.